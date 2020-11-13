Adams Co. reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day, active cases nearing 1K

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported the highest number of test-positive COVID-19 cases in a single day on Friday.

Health officials announced 153 new COVID-19 cases consisting of:



17 individuals under 20-years-old

29 individuals in their 20s

16 individuals in their 30s

23 individuals in their 40s

29 individuals in their 50s

25 individuals in their 60s

11 individuals in their 70s

2 individuals over 80 years old

Health officials also reported 3408 total positive cases with 990 of those currently being active.

At this time, health officials report there are 73 individuals hospitalized with 12 of those in intensive care.

Health officials also reported the 7-day positivity rate at 20.91% on Friday.

To date, there have been 34 COVID-19 related deaths in Adams County.