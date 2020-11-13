Adams County Courthouse restricts public access

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Beginning Friday the Adams County Courthouse is restricting public access to all courthouse offices, according to the Director of Administrative Services Sue Hester.

Hester added, the offices will be staffed, however officials are asking that the public try to call to handle any issues to help minimize the foot traffic in and out of the building.

Officials ask that residents adhere to the following guidelines for each office:

Adams County Circuit Clerk’s Office – 217-277-2100

• When possible please pay traffic citations or fines online. Information is available on the county website or call with any questions. You may also mail the office or use dropbox located just inside the east Vermont entrance to the courthouse.

• When possible please pay child support/maintenance by check or money order payable to the recipient. Mail to our office or use dropbox.

Adams County Coroner’s Office – 217-277-2015

• Call ahead for an appointment, or call the non-emergency line at 217-222-9360.

Adams County Clerk & Recorder – 217-277-2150 (Clerk), 217-277-2126 (Recorder)

Citizens can call the office or visit the website.

• For Marriage License, Birth & Death Certificates citizens may schedule an appointment. Request forms will be found on the website.

• County Recorder website. Please call the office to schedule an appointment for researching.

Eighth Judicial Circuit – 217-277-2100

• All Courts of the 8th Judicial Circuit, Adams County, will continue to operate.

• Only litigants, witnesses and those allowed by statute will be allowed into the courthouse and courtrooms.

• Judges will be encouraging the use of remote appearances for attorneys and litigants.

• The court may continue cases to remain compliant with capacity restrictions and social distancing

• If you are an attorney or litigant and have a scheduled case, appointment or are otherwise required to appear at the courthouse in connection with court case, but are unable to appear because of the above restrictions, please contact the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s office at 217-277-2100.

Adams County Probation Department – 217-277-2170

• Clients should not report to the Probation Department unless they have a scheduled appointment. To schedule an appointment call 217-277-2170, or contact your individual probation officer.

Adams County Public Defender – 217-277-2195

•Please contact the office to make an appointment by phone.

Regional Office of Education #1 – 217-277-2080

• ROE #1 has suspended non-appointment walk-in services at all ROE #1 offices until further notice.

• Appointments for fingerprinting and the testing center must be made in advance.

• If you have any pressing questions or issues, please contact ROE #1 by phone at 217-277-2080 and/or e-mail www.roe1.net/aboutus/contact-us/.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office – 217-277-2200

• The Adams County Sheriff's Office is screening all in-person visits to the Sheriff’s Office at the main courthouse door. Officials are encouraging the public to call the office rather than visiting in person.

• For general information please call 217-277-2200. To request to speak to a deputy or make a report call 217-222-9360, however for an emergency dial 9-1-1.

Adams County States Attorney – 217-277-2225

• Appointments can be made by calling 217-277-2225. Information can also be found on the website.

Supervisor of Assessments – 217-277-2135

• Please contact the office to make an appointment by phone.

Adams County Treasurer – 217-277-2245

• Please contact the office by phone with any questions or issues, and if necessary an in-person appointment can be scheduled. Additional information is available at www.co.adams.il.us/treasurer.

General information can also be found by visiting the Adams County website.