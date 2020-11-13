Authorities investigating after body found in Missouri lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after two fishermen found a body in a Kansas City-area lake. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and Kansas City firefighters were called to Longview Lake just after 4 p.m. Thursday and pulled the body from the water. The sheriff’s office says it is working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to determine the identity of the person and how the person died. Officials say it is unclear whether the death was accidental or involved foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled to try to determine the identity of the body and cause of death.