Census case that led to head count halt heads back to court

8:38 am

A month after a Supreme Court decision let the Trump administration end the 2020 head count of every U.S. resident, the case that propelled the ruling is heading back before a federal judge with advocacy groups and the Trump administration at odds over how to proceed. Friday’s hearing is before Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California. A coalition of local governments and advocacy groups wants the court to make the Census Bureau revert to a deadline of next April for turning in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. The Trump administration wants this done by December, while Republicans still run the executive branch.

