Childhood obesity is on the rise and the pandemic hasn’t helped

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Local health officials say weight among children was a big issue in the Tri-States and the pandemic has only made it worse this year.

According to a study from the University at Buffalo, COVID-19 lockdowns have worsened childhood obesity.

Doctors a SIU Family Medicine are concerned about the trend. They said childhood obesity can cause long term health effects like diabetes and heart disease.

Doctors said when children learn virtually, they miss out on the health benefits that school can provide. With some school sports canceled in the area, kids are missing out on an outlet that can help with both weight and mental health.

“When kids are home bound, these are the times that kids really start to gain weight inappropriately from what they’re used to because school provides a structure to meal time, to sleep times, to physical activity," said Dr. Daniel Oraham, ISU Family Medicine.

Doctors said parents need to stress kids to get outside and be active.

“Younger kids, get them outside, get them to a park, get them running around, " Oraham said. "We know our transmission is not as high when we’re outdoors. Taking your kids on walks and little runs and getting their energy out is important.”

Doctors also suggest following the 5-2-1-0 rule. That means five or more servings of fruits and vegetables per day, two hours or less of screen time for fun, one hour of physical activity and zero sugary drinks.

A nutritionist said the next time you go to the store…they say stock your pantries with lots of healthy fruits, vegetables, and whole grains so they feel good about the snacks they are eating. They said that can make a difference for your kids future health.