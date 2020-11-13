Cook County follows Chicago with new COVID-19 restrictions

CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County health officials have issued a stay-at-home advisory for the suburban Chicago area, one day after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also urged residents to stay home to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Cook County Department of Public Health’s advisory issued Friday is similar to the steps taken by Lightfoot. Both take effect Monday, last 30 days, advise residents and visitors to suburban Cook County to venture out only for essential needs, like grocery shopping, and set limits on the size of gatherings. But like Chicago, the county’s advisory stops short of making the restrictions mandatory even as coronavirus cases are skyrocketing.