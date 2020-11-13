Ex-tennis club chief gets 3 months in prison in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — The former president of a private tennis club in Texas has been sentenced to three months in prison followed by three months in home confinement for his role in the sweeping college admissions bribery scheme. Martin Fox apologized Friday for his actions during an appearance before a Boston judge via video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Houston man pleaded guilty last year to a racketeering conspiracy charge in a deal with prosecutors. Prosecutors say Fox personally took at least $245,000 through the scheme and facilitated thousands of dollars in bribe payments.