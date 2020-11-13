EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn’t called Georgia

The Associated Press hasn’t declared a winner in Georgia, where Democrat Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 0.3 percentage points. Under Georgia law, the trailing candidate may request a recount if the victory margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. It is AP’s practice not to call a race that is — or will become — subject to a recount. Under Georgia law, one race in the general election must be audited by hand to check that machines counted ballots accurately. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger chose to audit the presidential race. AP will reassess the state of the race once the audit is complete.