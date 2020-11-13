Fading Bears look to stop skid against resurgent Vikings

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears are piling up losses, looking more like a team fading from contention in the NFC North than one poised to make a run at the division. Despite the recent defeats, they insist they are not a beaten team. The Bears get a chance to prove it in primetime and stop a three-game losing streak when they host the resurgent Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. Chicago has won four straight over the Vikings and is 4-0 against them since coach Matt Nagy took over in 2018. The Bears have been particularly dominant at Soldier Field, winning 14 of 17 against Minnesota since the stadium reopened in 2003 following renovations. The Vikings have won two in a row after a 1-5 start.