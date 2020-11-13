Federal fugitive captured after nearly 50 years on the run

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The FBI says a man who was serving a life sentence for murder when he escaped custody while attending his grandmother’s funeral nearly 50 years ago has been captured in Michigan. Leonard Rayne Moses was 16 when he was convicted in the 1968 killing of Mary Amplo during civil unrest in Pittsburgh over the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Moses escaped custody in 1971. The FBI says he’d been living under an assumed name in Michigan. Moses was charged with stealing pills from a pharmacy earlier this year and the FBI said Friday the fingerprints from that arrest came back a match.