For business owners with COVID, virus is just one struggle

NEW YORK (AP) — When small business owners are diagnosed with the coronavirus, being sick is just one problem they contend with. They can be too ill to shepherd their companies through the crises the pandemic created. Some owners deal with aftereffects of the virus months after recovering. Some have been afraid to disclose the illness to clients and customers, fearful their companies will be stigmatized. Suffering through the virus has changed some owners’ perspectives about the balance between work and personal time _ for their employees as well as for themselves. That’s led some owners to create more liberal policies about time off.