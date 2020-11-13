Free mass testing comes to Quincy, mayor issues State of Emergency for staffing needs

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore announced on Friday that due to the recent exponential growth of COVID-19 in Quincy, the local and state health departments were introducing a proactive pilot program to bring free mass testing to the area.

Moore said the program would also include a mobile testing component for the villages of Adams and Brown counties as well as an employer based testing program.

Moore said he would issue a State of Emergency beginning Friday night at 5 p.m. for the sole purpose of redeploying resources and personal over the next week so the testing site can have the necessary staff to preform tests, enter data, and contact trace.

"The Adams County Rapid Detection and Isolation Plan has the potential to give us a way out of mitigation. To keep people from unknowingly spreading the virus and to show the state of Illinois that Quincy and Adams County can lead the way in a medically based method to combat COVID-19," Moore said.

Moore also asked area employers who had employees working remotely in the spring to return those employees to a remote setting.

Moore explained the testing would begin on Monday in the old ShopKo parking lot at 33rd and Broadway.

Adams County EMS director John Simon said testing will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first day, but after that it will be open based on demand. Simon said he expects that those hours will be extended.

Simon said residents are asked to use the 33rd Street entrance. They will either be given an "in-take" form to fill out for contact tracing, or they can get that form from the health department's website and fill it out ahead of time.

Participants can expect the results via a phone call in about an hour.

Health officials urged everyone to get tested stating that we have asymptomatic individuals in the community and they need to be identified and quarantined.

Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch said they expect to test 20,000 to 30,000 individuals.