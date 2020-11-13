Hacked websites, hate speech hit suburban Chicago schools

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) — School officials say students at two suburban Chicago school districts were exposed to hate speech and lewd material this week after hackers apparently infiltrated both districts’ websites. Police were investigating Wednesday’s incidents that targeted the Maine Township High School District 207 and Niles Township High School District 219. The Pioneer Press suburban newspaper group reports that both districts have ethnically and racially diverse student populations. District 219 has two schools in Skokie and District 207 has two schools in Park Ridge and one in Des Plaines. Both districts condemned the hacking incidents in statements sent to parents which said that police are investigating.