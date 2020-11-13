Hospital Report: Nov. 13, 2020

DEATHS

Terry Weills, age 73, of Quincy died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in his home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Michael R. Zerbonia Sr., 80, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 9:40 PM Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Arrangements are with the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Carol Lee “Lox” Brinkman, age 71, of Kirksville, MO, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Carol Lee “Lox” Brinkman.

Daniel T. Piner, age 69, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 7:52 pm in his home surrounded by his family. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Donna M. Taute, 76, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 7:31 pm Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago, IL. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, IL.

Glenn E. Lee, 91, of Philadelphia, MO, formerly of rural Hannibal, MO, passed away at 1:02PM, November 10, 2020 at Monroe City Manor Nursing Home in Monroe City, MO. Arrangements are with the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Joe Cosgrove & Caley Legreid had a girl.

Perry Manker & Alisha Stolte had a boy.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.