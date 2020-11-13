India’s festive mood raises fears of surge of coronavirus

NEW DELHI (AP) — The crowds filling shopping areas ahead of the Diwali festival of lights are raising hopes of India’s distressed business community after months of lockdown losses. But the crowds of people — too many of them not wearing masks or keeping social distance — also are spawning fears of a massive coronavirus surge. Business groups say people who’ve restricted their purchases to essentials for months appear to be in a celebratory mood. Most people are shopping for flowers, sweets, dry fruits, candles and lamps ahead of Diwali on Saturday. The Hindu festival season is also a time when people splurge on big-ticket items like gold, homes and cars as well as clothing, smartphones and electronics.