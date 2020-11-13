Iowa tops 5,000 daily confirmed virus cases for first time

Iowa surpassed 5,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the first time in a single day as a surge in infections is sending more people to hospitals and pushing more schools to send student home for online classes. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 5,065 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours Friday. There were 19 additional deaths, raising the total to 1,947. One in every 102 people in Iowa tested positive in the past week. The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa was 51.4% on Nov. 12, second in the nation behind South Dakota.