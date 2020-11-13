Judge finds Missouri parolees treated unconstitutionally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge says Missouri is still unconstitutionally sending parolees back to prison, despite the state’s claims that it fixed systemic issues. Kansas City’s KCUR-FM on Friday reported the judge is ordering Missouri to take action. At issue is how Missouri’s parole board often sends parolees to prison without informing them of their right to a lawyer. The board has imprisoned people over missed parole appointments or being fired after an employer finds out about the worker’s criminal history. Missouri’s prison system says it’s changed since a 2017 lawsuit. But U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough says more must be done.