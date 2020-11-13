 Skip to Content

Kansas City police determine man’s death was homicide

7:17 am Missouri news from the Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City have determined the death of a man over the weekend near Independence Plaza was a homicide. The Kansas City Star reports that officers were called to the area around East 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday and found a victim with injuries and unresponsive. The man, later identified as 39-year-old Rodolfo Ibarra, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police initially said Ibarra’s cause of death was unclear, but investigators later deemed his death a homicide. Police have not released information on Ibarra’s cause of death or the type of injuries he sustained. No arrests have been announced.

Associated Press

