Lee County businesses adjust to COVID-19 mitigation measures

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- Lee County businesses said not much has changed for them since stricter COVID-19 mitigation measures went into affect earlier this week.

Many said the new rules that went into effect on Wednesday were measures they were already taking.

But 10th Street Station diner co-owner David Taylor said not everything has stayed the same.

"Diners have gone down a little bit so we're doing dinners to go family style so families can call, reserve and then we'll actually prepare them in containers and then they can take them home and divide them up," he said.

He said they're also making preparations for a possible stricter national coronavirus strategy.

"We're getting some new equipment, we're going to be doing face shields," Taylor said. "We're going to be placing new signage out letting people know, 'Hey, we're asking for assistance and cooperation.'"

Some businesses like Studio 61 Hair Design said they were shutdown for months earlier this year.

Owner Darla Farrell said they're using everything from masks to deep cleaning to temperature checks to keep that from happening again.

"We will turn you away if your temperature is not readable," she said.

Farrell said the COVID-19 situation in Lee County is scary.

"People are afraid and it's affecting everyone and it affects the businesses and you have to worry about everywhere you go," she said.

Taylor said things will get better when the community comes together.

"If we just all sort of knuckle down for a just a couple of weeks rather than this up and down, up and down wave, just sort of agree that just through Christmas let's just lock ourselves down," he said.