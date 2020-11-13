Lee County positivity rate passes 20 percent

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- Lee County health officials are warning county residents COVID-19 has spread all throughout the county.

The Health Department said the new 14 day average positivity rate stands at 20.6 percent, the highest it's ever been.

They said that means there is significant community spread and people need to be doing all they can to get that number lower.

"We need to continue to social distance, if you have to go out, you need to wear a mask and stay away from large gatherings and make sure you're washing your hands," finance operations director Tammy Wilson said

This comes after the Fort Madison and Keokuk metro areas were ranked 10th in the nation by the New York Times as areas where cases are rising the fastest.