Mayor to close all Quincy city buildings to the public

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Mayor Kyle Moore announced Friday that all Quincy City buildings would close to the public at the end of the day Friday.

Moore stated the closure was due to advice from the Adams County Health Department.

Moore explained all facilities will remain open to city employees who will report to work, but buildings will not be open for public access.



Residents should pay their utility bills at the drive-through facility, online, through the mail or utilizing the drop box located at the City Hall parking lot. For questions please call (217)228-4500.