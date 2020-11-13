Over 15,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois, Pritzker wants residents to take personal responsibility

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - State public health officials reported another single-day record for confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Friday, nearly 3,000 higher than reported Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 15,415 new cases and 27 deaths. 551,957 cases have been documented since the pandemic started and 10,504 Illinoisans have died. With over 15,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Gov. JB Pritzker says Illinois is "at a crisis level."

However, many residents still question the state's numbers due to a jump in data with probable cases added each day since November 6. Pritzker and Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike stress Illinois started this in order to follow recent CDC guidance. They say the probable positives come from antigen tests. The administration noted 7,5000 antigen tests conducted Thursday. Dr. Ezike says about 14% of those came back positive.

"I think we have to just get away from the idea that those are somehow half a COVID patient or less of a COVID patient," Ezike said. "I mean, they are COVID patients. They're individuals who are diagnosed with COVID, are going to be treated for COVID and a percentage of those are going to go on to need hospitalization. And, unfortunately, some of them are going to die."

Pritzker v. Bailey: Return of the Conspiracy

Until the Illinois legislature meets and votes to change current law, governor pritzker has absolutely NO authority to do anything that he is saying or attempting. Stand up and stay open! — Darren Bailey (@DarrenBaileyIL) November 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the governor also had a message for his court enemy and soon-to-be senator Darren Bailey. Pritzker stressed Rep. Bailey should stop sharing conspiracy theories and telling people to keep their businesses open when it's unsafe.

"He had one case in Clay County a friendly judge, local to him, who ruled one way. Those cases have all been tossed out," Pritzker explained. "All I can say is he's part of that set of people out there who like to purvey lots of falsehoods and conspiracy theories."

96 counties have met the warning level for spread of COVID-19. While Pritzker hasn't announced another stay-at-home order, he pleaded with Illinoisans to stay home as much as possible.

Taking personal responsibility

The governor says the current situation is increasingly dangerous for healthcare workers and hospital systems across the state. Pritzker also stressed everyone should take some personal responsibility and wear masks in public. In fact, the governor berated local leaders who still haven't taken the pandemic seriously.

"They're leading others to believe, 'Oh, it's ok if you gather in big groups. It's ok if you have a concert in your bar. It's ok if people don't wear masks.' That's just wrong," Pritzker exclaimed. "That is the conspiracy that is working against the people of the state of Illinois."

Meanwhile, Ezike wants people to step up and stop looking for somebody else to do the job that individual residents can do. Both stressed testing is important to identify new cases, but people must wear masks and social distance to stop the surge from becoming worse.

The administration also hopes their new $6 million holiday-themed "All in Illinois" campaign will convince people to stay home. People will see the ads on TV, social media, video streaming sites, billboards, and over the airwaves. Illinois-based ad agency O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul developed ways to spread holiday cheer while highlighting the public safety tips.