Pakistan police arrest man accused of raping mother, child

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have arrested a man accused of abducting and raping a woman and her 5-year-old daughter after luring the woman to his home with a promise of finding her a job. The alleged attacks, which have drawn nationwide condemnation on social media, happened in the conservative district of Kashmore in southern Sindh province. Many have urged the government to quickly put the man on trial, sentence him to death and execute him in public. Kashmore police chief Amjad Ali Sheikh says the alleged attacker, identified as Rafique Malik, was in custody. On Friday, police said they were sill questioning Malik.