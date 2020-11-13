People walk along the Hannibal riverfront again as construction nears completion

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Now years in the making, the riverfront improvement project is finally coming to an end in Hannibal.

That has at least one business owner already looking to next Spring and beyond more about what it could mean for the community.

It's something there hasn't been much of on the riverfront in quite sometime, people, walking and taking in the sights of the Mississippi.

But there were a few out and about Friday.

"Honestly it's been a long journey," said local business owner Linda Studer, "and we've been kind of waiting for it, like every time we think it's going to be done, it's expanded."

But that most likely won't happen any more with the Hannibal riverfront project it's almost done barring any extreme weather.

Great news for Studer who owns Mississippi Marketplace downtown.

As she decorates her store for christmas, she said she's thinking about the next tourism season and the possible return of riverboat visitors.

"With tourists you get fun people who just want to see what Hannibal is all about and you also bring business into our stores which is super important," said Studer.

She said it isn't just the people being dropped off there she's excited about, but the space itself as well.

"The other thing we're looking at for the riverfront is what can we use it for, what are the possibilities there," said Studer.

Bleigh construction company officials said most of their job is done.

Crews just have to do some landscaping and put some docks in, and they predict it could be essentially complete as soon as next week.

Studer said in the age of COVID-19, the new space could even make room for socially distanced stalls and more walking space for visitors.

"We're kind of looking at the riverfront like is that an option for us, can we kind of spread out festivals out and use our riverfront for the festivals?," asked Studer.

As of the time of publishing, there are cruises scheduled to travel through Hannibal in the Summer and Fall of 2021.