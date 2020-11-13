Police: Nude man arrested after driving into grocery store

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Police say a man who crashed his car into a Montana grocery store and fled the scene was later arrested after running nude through a nearby retirement home. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for non-injury medical issues on Thursday and is expected to be booked after he is medically cleared. Columbia Falls Police Chief Clint Peters says his department will identify the suspect when he is booked into jail. Peters says he expects the man will face numerous charges. Witnesses described the driver as approximately 40 to 50 years old with dark hair and a mustache or beard.