Puerto Rico to activate National Guard to fight COVID-19

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says she will activate the National Guard to help enforce a curfew aimed at curbing a rise in COVID-19 cases and other measures, including once again closing beaches to everyone except those doing exercise. Gov. Wanda Vázquez also said Friday that the government will limit capacity at restaurants, casinos, gyms, churches and other places to 30%. The new restrictions start Nov. 16 and will remain in place until Dec. 11. Face masks and a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remain mandatory.