QPS Superintendent wins state award

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb Was Awarded The 2019-2020 IAHPERD Administrator Of The Year Award.

The award comes from the Illinois Association For Health Physical Education Recreation and Dance.

The Physical Education and Health Department gathered along with other district employees to present the award Friday afternoon.

Webb was nominated by the staff and was chosen based on his involvement within the department. As well for the wellness program, he launched for staff, “Fit To Teach”.

“Special award because of nominated by my teachers and the staff. So, when you get something like that it’s special to you. You know you receive recognition in other ways. But when your team gives You the award it's good, it's neat," Webb said.

Web said he is appreciative, But the Physical Education and Health Department deserve all the praise for their hard work and dedication.