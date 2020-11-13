Quincy Community Theater suspends ticket sales for A Christmas Carol

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Quincy Community Theater announced Friday that it was postponing all ticket sales for A Christmas Carol due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases.

Organizers stated that they are currently working with the publishing house to secure video rights which would enable them to offer a streaming option should in-person performances need to be canceled.

Organizers added that the cast and crew have been working hard and they hope to be able to share the performance in some form this holiday season.