Rise in COVID-19 cases has local gym planning ahead

QUINCY (WGEM) -- As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Adams County, the Quincy YMCA is preparing for possible restrictions in the near future.

I see them cleaning all the equipment so it makes me feel a little bit better, always taking good care of it," Ethan Pracht, YMCA Member said.

Cleanliness, that's the goal for YMCA employees like Heather Sommers.

She said keeping the equipment clean not only helps reduce the spread of COVID-19 but makes members feel comfortable.

“I’ve done extra cleaning like this where we just go around and clean even when no ones been on the machine," Sommers said.

Membership and Wellness Director Johanna Voss said the recent spike in COVID-19 cases has caused them to prepare for more restrictions.

“Looking at you know if we have to drop the facility capacity what do we have in place for that? You know, members are checking in and checking out so we’ll be able to track the facility capacity. Are we going to have to go to a reservation system? So we’ve gotten all of those things back in play to where were ready to roll them out if and when we need to," Voss said.

Sommers said she wants to remain open and can tell the members do by their actions.

“Keeping one of these and one of these with them. We have our hand sanitize pumps all over the place it’s easily accessible as well. I think making the accessibility as it is, helps everyone stay clean," Sommers said.

Voss wants to remind the community it’s a joint effort.

“It’s that continued communication with our members if you’re not feeling good stay home.”