Ryan Tepera? Mix-up gives curious MVP vote to Cubs pitcher

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball fans love to argue over who should win big awards. But there likely was no debate about the most surprising name on the list of players getting NL MVP votes Thursday. That would be Ryan Tepera, the Chicago Cubs reliever who was 0-1 with a 3.92 ERA this season. The 33-year-old righty received a single 10th-place vote and tied for 18th place in the balloting. Still, that’s more support than stars like Bryce Harper and Jacob deGrom drew. Turns out a voter in St. Louis accidentally clicked on Tepera’s name when he meant to pick Washington shortstop Trea Turner. The mistake had no effect on the results.