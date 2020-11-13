St. Louis County issues tougher restrictions as cases spike

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has announced strict new regulations that seek to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the number of cases is spiraling upward and hospitals are nearing capacity. For four weeks starting Tuesday, St. Louis County residents are being told to stay home except to go to work or school, shop, exercise or for medical care. Residents are advised to establish social groups of 10 or less. The four-week period includes Thanksgiving but ends before Christmas. In-person service at bars and restaurants also will be shut down. Businesses, gyms and places of worship will be reduced to 25% capacity, down from 50%.