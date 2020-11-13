State awards Quincy and Macomb grants as part of Rebuild Illinois investment in transit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -- Both Quincy and Macomb will receive grants to expand and improve transportation as part of an effort to provide more transportation options and promote an enhanced quality of life in communities throughout the state.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) reported that Quincy will receive $67,201 for the following projects:

Replace a service truck to haul parts and run service calls for buses. The original truck was disposed of in 2016.

Replace an administrative vehicle to deliver bus passes to vendors, attend sales calls for services and facilitate all types of services and conferences.

IDOT also reported that Macomb will receive $506,400 for the following projects:

Replace a 23-foot medium-duty vehicle that is 12 years old. Replace 35-foot large transit bus that is 22 years old. Both vehicles have exceeded the benchmarks of replacement by age and mileage.

Replace forklift battery pack. Current battery pack has exceeded its useful life.

Replace the Cub Cadet.

IDOT officials said the program will award $112 million to 31 downstate transit providers as part of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.

“Due to decades of underinvestment by previous administrations, roads, bridges, and transit systems across the state, especially in downstate Illinois, are in desperate need of repair. During my first year in office, I worked with state representatives and senators from both sides of the aisle to create the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan – the largest infrastructure investment in our state’s history,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Over the next five years, downstate communities will receive $121 million to improve and expand transit services – that’s on top of the work that’s already been done in Year One, which delivered $2.7 billion in improvements to over 1,700 miles of highway and over 120 bridges statewide. These projects will improve the quality of life for downstate residents and provide good jobs to grow our economy in every region.”

A complete list of local providers and awards can be viewed below: