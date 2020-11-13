Trump, stewing over election, to deliver remarks on vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump who has remained mostly holed in the White House this week as he stews over his election loss is set to deliver an update Friday on Operation Warp Speed, the multi-agency effort to get a coronavirus vaccine to market as speedily and safely as possible. Trump, who was briefed by advisers in the Oval Office earlier Friday, is set to deliver remarks at 4 p.m. from the Rose Garden, the first time the president’s addressed the White House press corps in more than a week. Trump has been largely disengaged from the battle against the coronavirus as at a moment when the disease is tearing across the United States at an alarming pace.