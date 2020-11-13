UK’s “Yorkshire Ripper” serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prison Service says serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, who was widely known as the “Yorkshire Ripper,” has died in the hospital. The 74-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 and was suffering from underlying health conditions. His cause of death will be investigated by the coroner. Sutcliffe was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murdering 13 women in northern England between 1975 and 1980. Sutcliffe’s barbaric attacks on young women were compounded by the police incompetence that allowed him to evade arrest and continue killing.