Unseasonably Cool

A cold front passed through the Tri-States ushering in colder and drier air. Temperatures Friday morning are about 10 degrees colder than the previous morning, as we're in the mid to upper 20s. Winds are coming out of the northwest at about five to 12 mph and that is causing a little bit of a wind chill. So feel like temperatures for some are in the teens. A near by high pressure will give us sunshine throughout the day. Later in the afternoon, winds will start to transition to the south. Then by later Friday night, winds will be out of the southwest and could gust up to 22 mph. That wind will helps us out by not letting our temperatures fall into the 20s again. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s instead.

Heading into Saturday, southerly winds will continue but it's going to be windy. We could have gusts of 30-35 mph. But again, those winds will help us out by giving us warmer temperatures. Daytime highs into the upper 50s. The combination of increasing moisture, warm air advection and a weak shortwave will produce rain showers.