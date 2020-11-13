Wet and Windy Weekend Ahead

After a calm few days and a cooler Friday, more active weather returns to the Tri-States this weekend. Friday night winds will shift out of the South which will help bring in warmer air during the overnight hours. Temperatures during the day Saturday will likely reach into the mid to upper 50's for many places. Saturday morning there will be some scattered rain showers possible with a weak system, however the bigger story is Saturday evening. Saturday evening a cold front will move through the area bringing with it slightly heavier rain, the chance for a few storms and gusty winds. The highest rain totals should remain to the South, however some spots could get up to a quarter of an inch of rain. High temps will drop into the upper 40's to low 50's across the Tri-States for Sunday with windy conditions.

Monday the temperatures return to about average for this time of year before another very weak cold front sweeps in from the North. The front will dissipate very shortly after passing through the Tri-States but it will be enough to lower temperatures Tuesday into the upper 40's. An area of high pressure settles in for the rest of next week, allowing skies to remain clear and temperatures to start a gradual warming trend, possibly getting into the mid 60's by the end of the week.