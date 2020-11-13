WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (November 12) Monroe City Panthers Set Their Sights On Facing Palmyra In On “Football Friday Night” And Hannibal Gears Up To Face Moberly For The Class 4 District 4 Title

The Class 2 District 6 Championship will be on the line on "Football Friday Night" in Palmyra. Monroe City will travel to PHS to face the (10-0) Panthers for the second time this season, but this time around, the winner will capture a 2020 District crown. We'll head to Lankford Field, and check in with MCHS head coach David Kirby and the Panthers for their thoughts on one of the biggest rivalry games on the "Show Me State" prep schedule this week.

On the other side of the coin, Palmyra is focused on keeping their state title hopes alive on Friday by posting a win against MCHS in "The Flower City." This rivalry match-up is certainly one that high school football fans have come to respect over the years in a big way. PHS Head coach Kevin Miles took time out this week to offer a few thoughts on the match-up featuring the Clarence Cannon Conference heavyweights.

The Hannibal Pirates football team will also be vying for a District title on Friday. HHS will venture to Moberly to face the top-seeded Spartans on their home turf. Pirates head coach Quentin Hamner offered a few thoughts on the match-up that features the two top seeded teams in the Class 4 District 4 ranks.

As die-hard golf fans across the Tri-States already know, play is underway on the fairways at Augusta National. We'll have an update on first round action in the Peach State, where the defending champ sits just 3 shots off the lead after the first 18 holes.