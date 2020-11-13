With COVID-19 surging, schools suspend in-person education

With COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations spiking to record numbers across the U.S. and abroad, many school districts are temporarily shutting down in-person classes as holidays loom. Some experts call the upcoming break season an ‘’extremely high-risk period,” and fear things will worsen as students and staff gather with extended family or travel to other hotspots. School officials in Boston, Detroit, Indianapolis and Philadelphia are among those who’ve made the tough call and New York City may be next. Superintendent Scott Hanback in Tippecanoe County, Indiana says he had no choice, with infections sidelining bus drivers and staff.