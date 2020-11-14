Adams County announces new COVID-19 related death, 49 new cases

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department announced one COVID-19 related death of an Adams County resident on Saturday.

Officials said the victim was a female in her 90s.

Officials also announced 49 new cases of COVID-19.

7 individuals less than 20 years old

10 individuals 20-29 years old

5 individuals 30-39 years old

4 individuals 40-49 years old

12 individuals 50-59 years old

3 individuals 60-69 years old

10 individuals 70-79 years old

3 individuals over 80 years old

The Adams County Health Department is currently reporting 3,457 positive cases, including 35 deaths.

There are currently 78 individuals hospitalized between the ages of 40-90 with 13 individuals in the ICU.