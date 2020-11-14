Adams County announces new COVID-19 related death, 49 new cases
QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department announced one COVID-19 related death of an Adams County resident on Saturday.
Officials said the victim was a female in her 90s.
Officials also announced 49 new cases of COVID-19.
- 7 individuals less than 20 years old
- 10 individuals 20-29 years old
- 5 individuals 30-39 years old
- 4 individuals 40-49 years old
- 12 individuals 50-59 years old
- 3 individuals 60-69 years old
- 10 individuals 70-79 years old
- 3 individuals over 80 years old
The Adams County Health Department is currently reporting 3,457 positive cases, including 35 deaths.
There are currently 78 individuals hospitalized between the ages of 40-90 with 13 individuals in the ICU.