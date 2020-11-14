‘All Screwed Up’ aims to untangle the legacy of DJ Screw

New York (AP) — “All Screwed Up,” labeled as a visual tribute, hopes to celebrate and shed light on the life and legacy of Houston music pioneer DJ Screw. Although Monday will mark 20 years since his death, elements of Screw’s signature slow, pitched-down sound is still heard through some of today’s biggest stars such as Beyoncé, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West. “All Screwed Up,” a project that mixes biopic-style footage with animation tells the story of DJ Screw before he started getting attention, will be released Monday as part of a $99 commemorative set. Its creators say they’ll release the video for free at a later date.