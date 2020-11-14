Authorities ‘following every lead’ into Black teen’s death

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says his office is “working hard to ensure no stone is left unturned” in determining what led to the death of a Black 15-year-old whose disappearance sparked speculation about racial crime. Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero says his office is doing everything it can to gather evidence into what happened in the death of Quawan “Bobby” Charles. The parish coroner’s office said Friday that drowning appears to be the most likely cause of death of Charles. A final report is pending. Meanwhile, Romero says anyone with information is asked to contact his office.