College And Pro Football Legend Paul Hornung Passes Away At 84

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung has died at 84. Hornung won the Heisman as Notre Dame's quarterback in 1956 and was eventually moved to halfback under Packers coach Vince Lombardi.

During his collegiate career, Hornung was recruited by the late Paul "Bear" Bryant at The University of Kentucky in nearby Lexington, but the Louisville native chose to head to South Bend, Indians instead and attend Notre Dame.

The 1961 NFL MVP won four championships with Green Bay. Hornung teamed with bruising fullback Jim Taylor for one of the NFL's greatest backfields.

Hornung led the NFL in scoring from 1959-61 and finished with 760 points on 62 touchdowns, 66 field goals and 190 extra points.

He was suspended for 1963 by Commissioner Pete Rozelle for betting on NFL games and associating with undesirable persons. Hornung went on to play three more seasons before retiring after the 1966 campaign!