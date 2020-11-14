Illinois awards $112M to boost downstate transit projects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State transportation officials have awarded $112 million to boost transit projects in Illinois’ downstate communities ranging from construction of new bus shelters to new maintenance buildings. The grants announced Friday by the Illinois Department of Transportation for 31 downstate transit providers are part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The largest single grant is $16.7 million for the Greater Peoria Mass Transit District, which will use much of the funding to improve existing buildings that house its maintenance and operations functions. Funding for the 30 other entities will help buy new vehicles, build new bus shelters and other transit improvements.