Police: 5-year-old girl hurt in Missouri rolling gun battle

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old girl was shot and wounded during a rolling gun battle between two vehicles in Independence, Missouri. The Independence Police Department said in a Facebook post that its officers responded to numerous calls of shots fired shortly before 8 p.m. Friday. The department also received a call from the Kansas City Police Department about a girl with a gunshot wound who had been dropped off at the Walmart in their city, just south of the area where gunshots had been reported. The injured girl is believed to have been in one of the involved vehicles when she was shot. She is being treated at an area hospital.