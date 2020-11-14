Showers and Thunderstorms, a Few Severe, Along with Windy Conditions Likely Through Sunday

An upper-level trough will bring an associated area of low pressure into western Wisconsin this evening. This is pushing a cold front towards the Tri-States, but ahead of the cold front warm, moist air has been drawn northward and that has helped to fuel several rounds of precipitation across the area. A break in the precipitation is expected until the cold front approaches the western portions of the tri-states around 7 PM this evening.

When the cold front arrives enough shear and at least marginal instability are in place for the possibility of showers and thunderstorms, and a few may be severe, along with some locally heavy rainfall. The main severe threat would be damaging straight-line winds, although a tornado or two is also possible. The greatest risk for isolated severe weather is generally along and south of I-72 in the southern portions of the viewing area, but a non-zero threat exists across the entire area until after the passage of the cold front.

Areas of showers and thunderstorms ahead of the cold front will begin exiting the area between 10 PM tonight and 2 AM Sunday from west to east. As the cold front pushes east overnight it will bring in its wake rather strong wind gusts through Sunday evening. As a result, a wind advisory has been issued for the entire viewing area from 12:00 AM Sunday through late Sunday afternoon. A wind advisory means that sustained, non-thunderstorm winds of 20-30 mph are likely with gusts as high as 50 mph also possible.

Temperatures will rebound a bit on Monday as southerly flow moderates the airmass. A weaker, "dry" cold front will pass through the area on Tuesday, cooling temperatures down a bit before upper-level flow brings a very moderate pattern through the middle of the work week with dry conditions expected.

JLR