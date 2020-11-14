WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (November 12) Palmyra Panthers Focus In On Facing Monroe City’s Lethal Weapon During Class 2 District 6 Title Game On “Football Friday Night!”

The last time Palmyra and Monroe City met on the turf on September 25, PHS walked away with a 30-20 victory on their home turf. This time around, MCHS is hoping to change the final outcome as the two teams collide during this evening's Class 2 District 6 Championship.

"Speed" may very well play a large role in the final outcome of this evening's rivalry match-up. The squad that can break a big play on special teams, an interception, or on a screen pass, utilizing their team speed to find their way to the endzone, could very well end up celebrating at the end of four quarters. For Monroe City, that means possibly leaning on the talents of running back Joshua Talton in a big way. Talton is certainly a player that has "above average" speed, that's also on the mind of players and coaches in the "Orange and Black" camp. Our WGEM Sports Cam caught up with Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles recently along with All-CCC performer Weston King. Both men had a few thoughts to share regarding the "Joshua Talton Factor!" We'll have an update.

In the NAIA college football ranks, the (1-2) Wildcats of Culver-Stockton still have the "green light" to head to Iowa this weekend to face (5-0) Grand View University on the gridiron in Des Moines. We'll have details on how the team plans to travel and continue to monitor the overall health of all 68 players slated to travel north to the Hawkeye State for just their fourth game of the 2020 season. C-SC will kick-off against the Vikings Saturday at 12 Noon. We'll have more details from Canton.