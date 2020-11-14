WGEM Sports At Ten: (November 13) Sports Extra–District Championship Friday
MSHSAA High School Football
Week 12
Class 2 District 6 Championship
(2) Monroe City Panthers 22
(1) Palmyra Panthers 26
PHS Now (11-0) On The Season (1st District Crown Since 2015)
Palmyra Will Face The Hallsville On Saturday (Nov. 21) At 1:00 PM
Class 4 District 4 Championship
(2) Hannibal Pirates 48
(1) Moberly Spartans 13
HHS: Damien French: 4 Rushing Touchdowns
Courtland Watson: 3 Touchdown Passes
Pirates Now (8-2) Overall/(5-0) Plating On The Road
Hannibal Will Play The Winner Of St. Dominic/MICDS On Saturday (Nov. 21)
Class 1 District 2 Championship
(2) Mark Twain Tigers 6
(1) South Callaway Bulldogs 26
MTHS Closes On The 2020 Season At (5-6)
8-Man Class 1 District 2
(2) North Shelby Raiders 22
(1) Southwest Livingston Wildcats 34
NSHS Raiders End The 2020 Season At (8-3)
College Football (Friday)
Big Ten Conference
Iowa Hawkeyes 35
Minnesota Golden Gophers 7
(2-2) Hawkeyes Led 14-0 At Halftime
College Basketball (Friday)
NAIA
Mabee Sports Complex
Hannibal-LaGrange University
Central Christian College 38
Hannibal-LaGrange Lady Trojans 60
HLGU Now (1-1) on The Season
Lady Trojans: (Soph) Jillian Lockard (15 Pts)
(Soph) Sophie Schooley (13 Pts)
(SR) Emma Anderson (7 Rebs)