WGEM Sports At Ten: (November 13) Sports Extra–District Championship Friday

MSHSAA High School Football

Week 12

Class 2 District 6 Championship

(2) Monroe City Panthers 22

(1) Palmyra Panthers 26

PHS Now (11-0) On The Season (1st District Crown Since 2015)

Palmyra Will Face The Hallsville On Saturday (Nov. 21) At 1:00 PM

Class 4 District 4 Championship

(2) Hannibal Pirates 48

(1) Moberly Spartans 13

HHS: Damien French: 4 Rushing Touchdowns

Courtland Watson: 3 Touchdown Passes

Pirates Now (8-2) Overall/(5-0) Plating On The Road

Hannibal Will Play The Winner Of St. Dominic/MICDS On Saturday (Nov. 21)

Class 1 District 2 Championship

(2) Mark Twain Tigers 6

(1) South Callaway Bulldogs 26

MTHS Closes On The 2020 Season At (5-6)

8-Man Class 1 District 2

(2) North Shelby Raiders 22

(1) Southwest Livingston Wildcats 34

NSHS Raiders End The 2020 Season At (8-3)

College Football (Friday)

Big Ten Conference

Iowa Hawkeyes 35

Minnesota Golden Gophers 7

(2-2) Hawkeyes Led 14-0 At Halftime

College Basketball (Friday)

NAIA

Mabee Sports Complex

Hannibal-LaGrange University

Central Christian College 38

Hannibal-LaGrange Lady Trojans 60

HLGU Now (1-1) on The Season

Lady Trojans: (Soph) Jillian Lockard (15 Pts)

(Soph) Sophie Schooley (13 Pts)

(SR) Emma Anderson (7 Rebs)