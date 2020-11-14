WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (November 14) Culver-Stockton Soccer Double Header, John Wood Basketball Continues Scrimmages and Hannibal Football Finds Out Next Playoff Opponent

Missouri

NAIA Women's Soccer

MidAmerica Nazarene - 3

CSC - 1

NAIA Men's Soccer

MidAmerica Nazarene - 2

CSC - 0

Illinois/Iowa

John Woods Women's Basketball Held One of Five Allowed Scrimmage Days, as they hosted Southeastern CC and Moberly CC

John Woods Men's Basketball visited Kirkwood CC

Missouri High School Football

MICDS defeated St. Dominic Saturday 42-6.

Hannibal will now host MICDS next Saturday, 11/21 in the Class 4 State Quarterfinal.

Last time these two teams met, was in the 2018 state quarterfinal where MICDS beat Hannibal 34-21.

Even though he wasn't on the team then, Hannibal Freshman all-around standout Aneyas Williams talked about what his team needs to do next Saturday.

"We got to start fast and have the same mentality as we did in this game[District Championship Against Moberly]."

Williams added, "We got to clean up our 2nd half a little bit, we had two turnovers. We need to listen to our coaches, our line did amazing tonight and defense played outstanding too. We just need to keep it all the same and lets roll its going to be a crazy game and were ready," Williams said.

Junior Quarterback Courtland Watson talked about being able to play the state quarterfinal game at home.

"That's going to be great, that's going to give us an advantage for next week to have our home crowd with us. They're going to be cheering us on so we can have a good game next week," Watson said.