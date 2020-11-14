Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Pike County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast

Missouri and south central, southwest and west central

Illinois.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&