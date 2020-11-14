Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Scott County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…West winds gusting to around 45 mph.

* WHERE…Central, east central, and southeast Illinois.

* WHEN…Winds are expected to quickly increase after midnight

tonight, with strong gusts continuing into Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Difficult travel is expected for high profile vehicles on north

south oriented roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

