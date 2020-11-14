Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL
Scott County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST
SUNDAY…
* WHAT…West winds gusting to around 45 mph.
* WHERE…Central, east central, and southeast Illinois.
* WHEN…Winds are expected to quickly increase after midnight
tonight, with strong gusts continuing into Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Difficult travel is expected for high profile vehicles on north
south oriented roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
